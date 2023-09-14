A Prairie/Craftsman single house available for rent in Linden Park neighborhood; 2269 sqft living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 bathrooms; It is loaded with features: Built-in closet organizers in spacious bedrooms, chalkboard wall in 1st floor office/den, gas fireplace, built-in cabinet upstairs hallway, finished basement offers children playhouse, one bedroom, full bathroom, exposed windows; Front porch, fenced backyard, deck and BBQ area. Plenty of space for your family to grow into. Walk-distance to elementary school, 10 mins to Epic! Parks and Fitness clubs nearby. Must see to enjoy the quality and functionality of the house!!