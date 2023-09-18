4 bedroom ranch in well established neighborhood within walking distance to schools. Spacious kitchen w/hardwood flrs & dinette area. Main level laundry. Large living room with plenty of natural light. 3 bedrooms, all w/hardwood & plenty of closet space & built ins. Walk out lower level w/4th bedroom, rec room, laminate flrs, and bath. Add. sq ft could be added or keep for storage. Backyard w/mature trees, several flower beds w/perennials (tulips) and tomato plants, Deck (14 x 18 )for grill outs & relaxation. Updates..Roof & gutter guards (2021) Solar panels (2022) Water heater(2022) & new landscape shed.