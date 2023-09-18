Spacious Monona home with so much potential. This home features a very large main living space with wood burning fireplace and lower level family room with second wood burning fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Wander through the sliding glass door to a sunlit sunroom to drink your morning coffee and step out onto a wrap around deck overlooking a mature nice sized lot. The front yard has recently been updated with new landscaping, great curb appeal. All main level bedrooms have oak hardwood floors. The lower level has a family room, 4th bedroom with an egress window, full bathroom and a den/office with private access to the backyard. Fixer, Repairs, Tool belt, Handyman, Must sell, Damaged, Fixer-upper, Fixer upper, needs work, as is, as-is, repair allowance, bring all offers, TLC,