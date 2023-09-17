Classic colonial adjacent to Maple Bluff Country Club! Tastefully remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Gourmet kitchen with Plato inset cabinetry, Sub-Zero, Hallman gas range, beverage refrigerator, wine cabinet, built-ins, and huge quartz island. Main level media room with in-floor radiant heat. All bedrooms upstairs including primary bedroom suite with large walk-in California Closet, walk-out balcony and private full bath with double vanity. Other improvements include LP Smartside, copper front gutters, front door, A/C and more! Too many improvements to list!