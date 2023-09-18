Maple Bluff opportunities like this don't come along every day! Four bedrooms together on the 2nd level? Check. Ensuite bath in primary bedroom? Check. Updated large kitchen? Check. Two-car attached garage? Check. Large yard? Check. Ability to add your own touches & value? Check. A neighborhood full of community activities, parks, beach, country club w/resident privileges, and walkable to coffee shop & restaurants? Check. Time to check it out & welcome yourself home!