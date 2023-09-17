Incredible location + charm make this 2 story dutch colonial a rare offering. With riparian rights to Brittingham Bay enjoy endless recreation of Lake Monona & walk to all downtown Madison has to offer. Home features 4 bedrooms + 2 full baths, living room w/ hardwood floors & picturesque views of Capitol, spacious eat-in kitchen, formal dining room + sunroom all provide flexible & easy living space. On bike path + close to hospitals. 1 car detached garage. Community w/ beach, parks, dining, coffee shop + retail & walk to Farmer's Market, zoo, central city activities. So much potential and great for single family or rental. Dock included with sale. See associated docs regarding lake frontage info. Neighboring properties also for sale see MLS#s 1959605 + 1959603