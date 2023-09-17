Sellers ACCEPTED OFFER on Aug 30th. NEED SOME SPACE? Come check out this cute, affordable and freshly painted 4 Bedroom bungalow with a FENCED IN BACKYARD! Sit on your DECK, enjoy the sunshine and look over your beautiful backyard. There are 2 FIRST FLOOR BEDROOMS (one can be used as an Office) with 2 more Bedrooms upstairs. This home has HARDWOOD FLOORS, tons of Counter Space with even more ENTERTAINING SPACE (or a work-out area) in the lower level. The airy kitchen has lots of light and there is Plenty of parking and STORAGE SPACE. Easy access to downtown and UW Campus. THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Check out the video tour or come check it out in person.