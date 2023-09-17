Lakefront living. Incomparable intangibles. This 4-bedroom gem offers 50' of "Goldilocks" frontage on Lake Mendota - sandy bottom, easy grade, not too shallow & not too deep... "just right" all around. Western views provide a sought-after ticket for enjoying the "theatre of the water" & front-row access to panoramic sunsets that will take your breath away. Rare combination of vintage styling (1915 woodwork!) & durable/solid feel (plumb & latching doors! Something you can’t say about many homes 1/2 the age!) - all of this blends with well cared-for livability. Quality & space (open walk-out LL, walk-up attic, etc.) provide baseline intrinsic value, but with room (metaphorical & actual) for inspired personalization & updates. Welcome to the lake!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seeking an exceptional buyer for this stately ranch home with 126' of astounding frontage on Lake Kegonsa. Once, this was one of the finest ho…
Cozy and spacious condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths conveniently located near East Town Mall. Private entrance and private one car attached ga…
VRP $2040 - $2065 "THE ELKHART" - Our rental homes are uniquely designed with a well-crafted touch that evokes a warm feeling and offers comfo…
A 1100 sqft two-bedroom apartment in a stand-alone building on 620 S Park St Near UW, Meriter and St. Mary's Hospitals. It is available Now. H…
An estate like this comes along once in a generation. 140 gorgeous feet of level Lake Mendota waterfront, in the heart of the Isthmus - a doub…