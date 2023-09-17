Attention hobby farm enthusiast! Owned & Loved by one family multiple generations for apx 100 years. Package deal includes a 1890 farm house, a 1997 ranch, numerous buildings, 74.46 acres w/ apx 64 tillable. A Black Earth Creek corridor, owned by WI DNR, meanders between 2 fields. The details of the 1890 farm house are explained in this MLS sheet. The farm house features 2 staircases, original built-ins, 2 laundry rms, windows replaced at various times, LVP in kitchens, new septic 2020. The details of the 1997 Ranch is the 35th photo & on Assoc. doc, too. Both homes, tillable and a couple buildings are currently rented. DNR Easement for Black Earth Creek watershed. The farm is enrolled in a Conservation Easement with Groundswell. Residence and Buildings ARE NOT in the Flood Plain.