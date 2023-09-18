Dive into a new chapter at 5705 Squaw Circle in Monona, 105 feet of water frontage with ample space to park all of the boat toys. Minutes to the beltline and a stones throw to bike trails. This 3-bed, 2.5-bath home offers 2,416 square feet of space to add your personal touch, including a private primary bedroom and bathroom. Nestled on 0.39 acres with Lake Monona access, it's perfect for lakeside adventures, while the attached 2-car garage keeps your water toys handy. Plus, the finished lower level adds extra versatility to the space. Come make waves and lasting memories in this Monona gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $1,000,000
