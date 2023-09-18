Located on a quiet cul-de-sac steps from schools & parks, and convenient to East Towne Mall, the location of this fantastic home can't be beat! The main level features a Living Room w/ vaulted ceilings,and spacious Eat-In Kitchen, both w/ great natural light. The upstairs Bedrooms incl. a large Primary w/ slider to rear Deck, while the 3rd Bedroom & 2nd Bath are off the lower level Family Room. Add the basement-level Bonus Space, ideal for home gym or media room, and the options are endless. The fully fenced backyard is very private & pet-friendly, and the perfect spot for planting that garden & hosting summer cookouts. With newer big ticket items incl. the furnace & AC, this well-maintained home is priced for you to paint & make cosmetic updates that will make it your own. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seeking an exceptional buyer for this stately ranch home with 126' of astounding frontage on Lake Kegonsa. Once, this was one of the finest ho…
Cozy and spacious condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths conveniently located near East Town Mall. Private entrance and private one car attached ga…
VRP $2040 - $2065 "THE ELKHART" - Our rental homes are uniquely designed with a well-crafted touch that evokes a warm feeling and offers comfo…
An estate like this comes along once in a generation. 140 gorgeous feet of level Lake Mendota waterfront, in the heart of the Isthmus - a doub…
A 1100 sqft two-bedroom apartment in a stand-alone building on 620 S Park St Near UW, Meriter and St. Mary's Hospitals. It is available Now. H…