Located on a quiet cul-de-sac steps from schools & parks, and convenient to East Towne Mall, the location of this fantastic home can't be beat! The main level features a Living Room w/ vaulted ceilings,and spacious Eat-In Kitchen, both w/ great natural light. The upstairs Bedrooms incl. a large Primary w/ slider to rear Deck, while the 3rd Bedroom & 2nd Bath are off the lower level Family Room. Add the basement-level Bonus Space, ideal for home gym or media room, and the options are endless. The fully fenced backyard is very private & pet-friendly, and the perfect spot for planting that garden & hosting summer cookouts. With newer big ticket items incl. the furnace & AC, this well-maintained home is priced for you to paint & make cosmetic updates that will make it your own. Welcome home!