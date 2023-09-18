Don't miss out on this charming ranch home nestled in the heart of Madison's north side! The living room will be your favorite spot in the home, featuring beautiful hardwood floors & a bay window that floods the room with natural light. The kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances with an adjacent dining space. A finished basement with new carpet provides extra living space & an abundance of storage. Fully fenced & surrounded by trees, the spacious backyard will be your private retreat––perfect for entertaining, gardening, or just relaxing at the end of the day. Close to Warner Park and just a short walk to the Cherokee Marsh and other great neighborhood parks. Plus, you'll be only 15 minutes away from both Middleton & downtown Madison! Check out our 3D virtual tour.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000
