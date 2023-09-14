A 3 bed, 1.5 bath, side of a two unit duplex, conveniently located in East Madison's desirable 53714 zip code is now available for rent starting August 15, 2023. The unit has a lot of storage along with a 1 car, attached garage. Unit also has a Washer/Dryer on site. Easy access to bus stops for your commuting needs. Owner REQUIRES prospective tenants, who MUST have a credit score of 640 or higher, a gross household income of 2.5x the rent amount, and a clean rental history with no prior evictions. Small dog may be allowed upon Owner's discretion. Call, text or email to schedule your showing today!