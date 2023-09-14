Cozy and spacious condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths conveniently located near East Town Mall. Private entrance and private one car attached garage. Open floor plan, Living room with a patio door to a 12x6 deck. Large master bedroom suite with full bath and walk-in closet. City Sycamore Park right across the street. It has Public green space with playground equipment, soccer fields & a popular area for off-leash dogs. Animal friendly. Rent includes water, hot water, trash removal and exterior care.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seeking an exceptional buyer for this stately ranch home with 126' of astounding frontage on Lake Kegonsa. Once, this was one of the finest ho…
Epitome of luxury in Kilkenny Farms! Built by Parade of Homes builder Classic Custom Homes, you will instantly recognize the upscale finishes …
An estate like this comes along once in a generation. 140 gorgeous feet of level Lake Mendota waterfront, in the heart of the Isthmus - a doub…
Investors welcome. Great location and private backyard in the heart of Verona. House is currently set up as a 2-unit yet could be converted ba…
Exquisite Entertainers Paradise. Spectacular Spacious 5 Bedroom, boosts main floor Primary suite. Stunning sun glistened 2 story Great Room w/…