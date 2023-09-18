Price Reduced! Motivated Seller, 2021 Builder of the year, last model in Terravessa! Quality custom built, dreamhouse! Farmhouse style & luxurious touches in this gorgeous 3BR/2.5BA Executive 2 story. Huge Chefs kitchen w/ 2 ovens, gas range, quartz, pantry, brkfst bar island, tall uppers, soft close. LVP floors, Designer Madison lighting! Spacious dining & great rm w/ gas FP & sunny windows! Main flr office/den w/ built-in shelves. Owners suite w/custom closet, wildlife views, ensuite BA w/2 head shower, quartz dbl vanity. Two more guest BR & spacious quartz dbl vanity BA. Handy mudroom, drop zone, laundry & granite vanity powder rm. Insulated & finished 2 car Garage, huge patio for grilling, back yard for play, pets. LL ready to finish. 10 min to downtown, biking trails, shops & more.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $589,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seeking an exceptional buyer for this stately ranch home with 126' of astounding frontage on Lake Kegonsa. Once, this was one of the finest ho…
Cozy and spacious condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths conveniently located near East Town Mall. Private entrance and private one car attached ga…
VRP $2040 - $2065 "THE ELKHART" - Our rental homes are uniquely designed with a well-crafted touch that evokes a warm feeling and offers comfo…
An estate like this comes along once in a generation. 140 gorgeous feet of level Lake Mendota waterfront, in the heart of the Isthmus - a doub…
A 1100 sqft two-bedroom apartment in a stand-alone building on 620 S Park St Near UW, Meriter and St. Mary's Hospitals. It is available Now. H…