Just completed this brand new 2 story single family home located in popular Terravessa neighborhood. Oregon School District. This Alterra Design Home features open floor plan, open kitchen. living room features big windows with great sunlight, private office/flex room, large Quartz kitchen island, SS appliances, pantry, mudroom. Upper level primary bedroom plus 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, tile shower. 2-car garage. Within walking distance to the new "net-zero energy" elementary school - Forest Edge and new daycare facility. You will enjoy this 21st century lifestyle with sustainability, accessibility, open space and culture. Some photos/virtual tour are of a similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $499,900
