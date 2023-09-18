This large home on a quiet, no thru traffic street minutes from Madison. The open foyer welcomes you in to either the massive dining area (with enough space to also put an office or reading nook), or the updated kitchen with granite countertops, abundant cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, large buffet/coffee bar area and additional dining space. The living room has built in bookshelves, large windows and 1 of 2 gas fireplaces. The deck has enough space for dining and seating areas to create a private, beautifully landscaped outdoor living space. New carpet upstairs, freshly painted interior, new roof-2016; Goodman Efficiency Furnace & radon system-2021; new deck boards and garage door, incl. all rails and springs.