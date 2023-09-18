This large home on a quiet, no thru traffic street minutes from Madison. The open foyer welcomes you in to either the massive dining area (with enough space to also put an office or reading nook), or the updated kitchen with granite countertops, abundant cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, large buffet/coffee bar area and additional dining space. The living room has built in bookshelves, large windows and 1 of 2 gas fireplaces. The deck has enough space for dining and seating areas to create a private, beautifully landscaped outdoor living space. New carpet upstairs, freshly painted interior, new roof-2016; Goodman Efficiency Furnace & radon system-2021; new deck boards and garage door, incl. all rails and springs.
3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $464,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Seeking an exceptional buyer for this stately ranch home with 126' of astounding frontage on Lake Kegonsa. Once, this was one of the finest ho…
Cozy and spacious condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths conveniently located near East Town Mall. Private entrance and private one car attached ga…
VRP $2040 - $2065 "THE ELKHART" - Our rental homes are uniquely designed with a well-crafted touch that evokes a warm feeling and offers comfo…
An estate like this comes along once in a generation. 140 gorgeous feet of level Lake Mendota waterfront, in the heart of the Isthmus - a doub…
A 1100 sqft two-bedroom apartment in a stand-alone building on 620 S Park St Near UW, Meriter and St. Mary's Hospitals. It is available Now. H…