Seeking an exceptional buyer for this stately ranch home with 126' of astounding frontage on Lake Kegonsa. Once, this was one of the finest homes on the lake with solid Missouri walnut walls, opulent chandeliers & sconces, and custom floors. Now it's awaiting a buyer/investor with vision to bring it back to its rightful place as 'king' of Williams Point. With 2 huge bedrooms (potential for more), stunning views from just about every room, full walkout basement, 3 fireplaces, parquet & marble floors, boathouse, new pier, and attached guest house - it is easy to see why this is THE best opportunity on the lake! Seller has architectural plans for remodeling & will convey to Buyer (see docs). UHP Ultimate home warranty included.