Adorable home! Great opportunity to get into Mount Horeb, just a short walk to all that downtown has to offer or ice skate in the winter at Garfield Park, 1 block away. 1st floor features wood/LVP throughout with 2 separate family rooms, one with a cozy fireplace. The eat-in kitchen provides all the storage you'll need with an abundance of cabinets & breakfast bar. The bathroom on the main level is spacious & accommodating with a shower/tub combo & separate vanity & prep areas. Upstairs you'll find 2 nicely sized bedrooms - one with a walk-in closet & the other with built-in dresser drawers. Hookups for laundry are on the main level for your convenience. Basement has plenty of room for storage along with a walk-out to the backyard & detached one car garage.
2 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $275,000
