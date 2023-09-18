The condo you have been waiting for! This stunning waterfront 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath boasts modern high-end touches from custom cabinetry, granite countertops, Kohler Prolific 33" Sink, Wolf Induction stove, and a French Door Sub-Zero refrigerator. Storage is in abundance with 5 spacious closets, separate assigned storage unit, and space saving stacked In-unit washer and dryer for convenience. The veranda offers expansive views of Lake Monona and plenty of room to entertain. The community offers private dock, patio and yard access available with storage area for kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards. Conveniently located 10 blocks from Capital Square and half a block from Orton Park in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Madison. This one will not last long!