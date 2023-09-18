Don't miss this bright, sun-filled unit in the Metropolitan Place Condos. It's a great opportunity to bring some TLC, and bring this home to its' full potential. It's only 3 blocks west of Capitol Square, a great downtown location within walking distance to many great attractions and things to enjoy. There's also a large private storage unit and attached, covered parking. Tons of great condo amenities including fitness center, beautiful greenspace, secure building, guest parking, and responsive on-site management.