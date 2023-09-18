NO SIGNS Looking for house-sized rooms with the ease of condo living in a calm, natural setting in the Waunakee SD? Secured entrance offers peace of mind. Screened balcony access from the LR/Great Room offers a calm retreat and gentle breezes. The primary suite boasts plenty of space for a king BR set + a home office if desired, a huge closet plus a new walk in subway tiled shower w/sliding glass doors. Built in storage abounds from the large entry closet to the pull outs in the kitchen, built in buffet, and more. The kitchen boasts SS appliances, Solid Surface counters, & a breakfast nook with second balcony access! Enjoy cranes, water features, outdoor pools, easy access to Cherokee Marsh, the Mallards, TPC and more. Sale includes 2 underground parking stalls and private storage.