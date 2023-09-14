***1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT 10/1 move in date - only pay $962 for the month of October!*** $1990/month through 4/30/24 2 bedroom, 2 bath, corner unit with inner door, balcony and courtyard on the first floor. Community area has grills, outdoor fireplace, pool, gym and package room. 9 and 11 foot ceilings, 2 walk-in closets. Stainless steel appliances. Cats are $35 per cat per month. There is a fee for dogs and there is an exercise area for dogs. Tenant pays electric and internet. Click link below to set up showing or apply directly with the LZ management: https://lzmanagement.appfolio.com/listings/detail/d4dcb095-2064-4ad1-9f29-c90f98b
2 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,935
