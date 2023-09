Available11/1/23 - Fabulous bright, 1st floor 1 bedroom apartment in a gorgeous building offers wood floors, full bath with tub, small kitchen with gas stove, and includes heat and water! Laundry in building. Great location on a quiet, tree lined street close to lake, parks, Willy Street Coop, bike path, bus lines and more. Pets allowed (cats $25/month; dogs $50/month). More info at www.foundryapts.com