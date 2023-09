Welcome to this charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in Harmony Grove. Minutes away from Lake WI, this beautifully remodeled single-wide manufactured home has been transformed from the studs up, featuring updated flooring and kitchen appliances that will make you fall in love at first sight. Lot rent is $385 and includes well water and septic maintenance. Buyer will have to be preapproved by Harmony Manor prior to acceptance of offer. No land is included with the sale.