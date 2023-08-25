ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani already knew he had a career-altering tear in his elbow ligament when he roped a double to right in the fifth inning of the Angels' doubleheader nightcap on Wednesday.

After he hustled to second base, he was greeted by Elly De La Cruz. Cincinnati's 21-year-old rookie shortstop jokingly poked at the smiling Ohtani, essentially asking the two-way superstar, "Are you real?"

That's the question all of baseball has been asking about Ohtani for the past three seasons, ever since he returned from Tommy John surgery and redefined what's possible in this sport.

But the new injury to his ulnar collateral ligament is a merciless reminder that the 29-year-old Ohtani is, in fact, real — a baseball unicorn, but also an athlete challenging the limit of human potential and physiology.

Ohtani hit that limit earlier Wednesday when he abruptly left the mound after just 26 pitches in the doubleheader opener. Tests revealed a ligament tear that could require Ohtani to undergo a second Tommy John surgery, a circumstance that almost invariably worsens and shortens pitching careers.

Ohtani won't pitch again this season, but the Angels confirmed Thursday that he intends to keep playing as their designated hitter. The major league home runs leader traveled with the Angels to New York, where they'll begin the final 5½ weeks of the regular season against the Mets on Friday night.

But Ohtani's long-term future, so sparkling and lucrative only a few hours before his injury, is now murky.

Ohtani was about 11 weeks away from free agency — a contract increasingly likely to be worth more than $600 million for two All-Star talents in one body. After spending six seasons with the perpetually disappointing Angels, he also had the chance to choose whatever team he believes will get him closer to winning a World Series.

While it's heartbreaking for the players and leaders who know him best, they also realize it's ridiculous to assume Ohtani can be stopped.

"If I was to bet on anybody bouncing back, he would be the guy," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. "I believe he'll be back and he'll be able to do both again at a very high level."

A player can keep hitting with a torn elbow ligament, and he also can return to the plate several months after Tommy John surgery. Bryce Harper was back in the Phillies' lineup this May about five months after the procedure, and Ohtani was the Angels' DH throughout the 2019 season and again in 2020 — although those were the least impressive offensive seasons for Ohtani, who reportedly gets annoyed and over-prepares when he can only play one way.

0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false