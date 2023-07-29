WORLDVIEW

OAXACA, México — Leticia Santiago carries her ancestral heritage wherever she goes. Every time she addresses the crowds during the Guelaguetza, the biggest cultural event in southwestern Mexico, her words, her garments and her skin reveal a clue about the town where she was proudly born.

The 35-year-old Mexican was elected as Centéotl goddess in late June, which means she'll represent the Aztec deity of maize for a year. She also led all festivities during the Guelaguetza, which wrapped up Friday in the state of Oaxaca. During the government-sponsored event, 16 Indigenous ethnic groups and the Afro-Mexican community promoted their traditions through public dances, parades and craft sales.

Santiago can't help but smile when she talks about the history of her ethnic group, known as "Chatinas." Her hometown, Santiago Yaitepec, is located five hours away from Oaxaca City, between the mountains and the coast.

"It is said that we come from the sea and our ancestors were fish," Santiago said. "When a sea monster started devouring them, our Holy Father, the Sun, took pity on them and turned them into human beings. That's how our story began."

She said that she entered the Centéotl goddess contest to share the Chatina heritage to the world. All her public speeches include some of her native language.

Not every Oaxacan community can be a part of the Guelaguetza, which began in 1932 when the government organized a celebration. Participants are selected by a committee, which for years was criticized by academics and activists over the groups it excluded. Santiago's own community was ignored until now.

"Because of that, nearby towns started to organize their own Guelaguetzas and added more local elements," said Oaxacan anthropologist Enrique Martínez. According to his records, up to 26 similar events have been held in parallel.

When a new governor came into power in 2022, the committee in charge of selecting the participants was overhauled and vowed to be more inclusive.

Tonatiuh Estrada, a craftsman who specializes in cardboard figures, was asked to create dolls representing women from the eight regions of the state. The three-meter-tall figures are regularly used during "Calendas," as Oaxacans call processions held during Catholic festivities to honor their patrons or saints.

"For me, these dolls are like documents," Estrada said. "When people look at them, they don't only see a 'huipil' (a traditional garment) or a local hairstyle. They can read them and understand their meanings."

Many have claimed that this cultural event is a mere show, but Estrada disagrees. "It was created by a government 91 years ago, but the Guelaguetza has nurtured and positively exhibited the people's tradition," he said. "Oaxaca's culture is not inside a museum or an exhibition. It's alive."