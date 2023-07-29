UW FOOTBALL | BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the double standard that Braelon Allen can't quite wrap his head around.

The Fond du Lac native and junior tailback for the University of Wisconsin football team hears every draft cycle and offseason that NFL teams worry about a running back's durability. That same concern doesn't get put onto other positions.

"They talk a lot about tread on the tires," Allen said. "'They're getting hit every play,' but I mean, everybody on the field is playing the same sport. I feel like it's only the running backs that kind of take the hit for that.

"Receivers have to block every play, too; they're probably getting tackled and hit too, so … I don't know. I just, I find it a little weird. Hopefully by the time that comes around for me, if it does, that'll be figured out."

Allen was asked about the league's view on paying running backs Thursday at Big Ten football media days in part because two former UW star rushers have been outspoken in their frustration on the topic. Melvin Gordon — before signing a one-year, incentive-laden deal worth up to $3.1 million with Baltimore — said he wouldn't allow his son to play running back.

"Oh man, I'd play a different position," Gordon said on ESPN Radio's "Wilde and Tausch" on July 14. "If I'm blessed enough to have a son, don't even ask me to play running back. You're not playing … stay in school, get your education, do that regardless, but running back is out of the question. There's no way … it's not really worth it."

This came after Gordon said on the June 21 episode of "The Jim Rome Show": "You have a lot of running backs that's out there … we just don't get no love. It's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks."

Allen's relationship with Gordon is foundational to him playing football — watching Gordon's dazzling Badgers career was a big piece in Allen falling in love with the game. Allen counts Gordon as one of his mentors, but said he hasn't spoken with Gordon about his comments or his contract situation. Despite Gordon's thoughts, Allen said repeatedly that he thinks running back is the most enjoyable position to play.

The location in which Allen was answering these questions was significant — Lucas Oil Stadium has housed former Badgers star Jonathan Taylor as he's blossomed into one of the best tailbacks in the NFL. But Taylor's expressed similar frustration this summer about how he and players at his position are compensated.

"1. If you're good enough, they'll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you'll succeed. …If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization …and then… Doesn't matter, you're a RB," Taylor tweeted after three of the top backs in the league didn't reach long-term deals with their franchises before the deadline to do so on July 17.

Taylor's rookie contract — a four year, $7.89 million deal — expires at the end of this season. He told reporters last month preliminary extension talks with the Colts and general manager Chris Ballard, a UW alum, had happened. But Taylor wants his second contract to be in line with what he brings to the Colts. Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards as a rookie, then led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), touchdowns (18) and attempts (332) in 2021. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, and finished second in the offensive player of the year race.

He was limited to 11 games last year due to a right ankle injury, but at 861 yards was well on pace to another 1,000-yard season before being sidelined.

Allen was originally recruited to be a safety or a linebacker, but had a stellar junior year at Fond du Lac rushing the ball and then-UW coach Paul Chryst decided to put him on offense. Allen said he's happy with where he's at and doesn't regret it.

"It's kind of just been a surreal experience," Allen said. "Kind of being thrust into the brotherhood of 'RBU' and all the running backs that have come through Wisconsin. It's been a blessing."