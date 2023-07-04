VILLAGE OF REESEVILLE – The officials from Canadian Pacific were able to open the railroad crossing at Highway G in Reeseville about five hours after a train derailment that blocked off access from visitors to the village that is the home of about 760 people.

The train derailment cleanup outside of Reeseville will continue and the public is reminded to stay off the railroad tracks, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. The tracks are owned by the railroad and violators may be cited for trespassing.

“We normally don’t have this much commotion in the village of Reeseville,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “We did have a train derailment that happened around 1:55 p.m. this afternoon.”

The train derailment happened just to the west of the village and closed down access to non-residents of Reeseville to the village, Schmidt said. Schmidt said no one was in any danger and everything was under control.

“The most inconvenient part of this for the public is you can’t drive through Reeseville now,” Schmidt said earlier in the afternoon.

Schmidt said that there were no dangerous chemicals on the train.

“We are working closely with Canadian Pacific Railroad, the railroad police, in investigating what happened,” Schmidt said. “We don’t know exactly how this happened yet. We are still trying to figure that all out.”

No one was hurt, Schmidt said, but there is property damage.

“When you think about train derailments, we have a blessing today as everything is minimal besides a lot of property damage,” Schmidt said.

There were 29 cars that were derailed and fortunately, no one was injured, Schmidt said.

Chris Abell, deputy chief of CLR Fire and Rescue, said that the train was carrying grain and potash.

“There was one hazardous car that was empty,” Abell said. “It was a residual petroleum product and not involved in the derailment.”

Abell said the response from his department was quick, but it was difficult gaining access but were able to secure the scene quickly.

Schmidt said the DNR was on scene and was not able to identify any concerns.

It will take time to investigate what happened. They will be interviewing those who are on the train, but there was no witnesses who saw what happened.

Schmidt said that Canadian Pacific will be handling the clean up and have already began bringing in equipment to do clean up.