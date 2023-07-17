The Beaver Dam Rotary is attempting to help repair the iconic spring house in Swan Park while collecting funds for this year’s Christmas Lights display.

The display, which will light up the park from Nov. 24 until Jan. 2, is in its seventh year and expands throughout the park. While it is a focal part of the Beaver Dam Rotary Club’s efforts each year, they were also concerned when noticing problems with the springhouse, which is also known as a pavilion.

“As the Rotary Club has put lights on the spring house each year since we began Rotary Lights in 2017, we have noticed that the wood on it has begun to weaken and rot in areas due to the age of the structure,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who has headed up the project each year.

“It is our goal to work with a local builder to renovate the springhouse to revitalize it and add life to the building for years to come," he said. "Our goal is to keep the structures look as it is a historical building in Beaver Dam. We would also like to add pre-installed lights to the structure, which would be hidden from view during the year but would be safer to light year after year for the holiday season.”

The spring house is the only remaining building left from Vita Park, which was resort housed in Swan Park in in the late 19th Century. The spring house was over the spring that contained the “magical waters” which brought people to the resort. The city purchased the property to create the park in 1906. The spring house was transformed into a band shell in the early 1900s and was transformed back into the pavilion in the 1980s.

Schmidt said that they are currently working at establishing the total cost of the project to renovate the spring house and are hoping to complete the renovations in 2024.

“To date, we have raised $1,000, but we are anticipating additional funds from the Fox Bros Piggly Wiggly roundup campaign that occurred in June and potentially matching grant funds from Rotary International,” Schmidt said.

There will be a few additions to the park lights in 2023 such as the Peanuts (Charlie Brown and Friends) donated by the Life Academy, Schmidt said.

“In fact, after they donated this scene to Rotary Lights this last spring, I made an arrangement with the Life Academy that for future displays they create, Rotary Lights will pay for their materials. They will be displayed at the Life Academy that year and donated to Rotary Lights for following years. It is a fantastic way for Rotary to support our community and then show off the really cool projects of the youth at the Life Academy each year.”

In addition, there will be some new arches and lighted trees, Schmidt said. They will not be sponsored as the Rotary is focusing most of this year’s fundraising efforts on the spring house renovations, trees, angels, and soldiers.

Online donations and mail-in donation forms can be found on the Beaver Dam Rotary Club website bdrotary.org under Beaver Dam Rotary Lights. Schmidt said it is important that checks be made out to Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation.

“This year is sure to be another fantastic display and on behalf of the Beaver Dam Rotary Club, I would like to thank the community for its continued support of Beaver Dam Rotary Lights,” Schmidt said.