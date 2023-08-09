U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Portage on Monday to thank community members and the staff of a local counseling and recovery center for their efforts to combat the opioid and fentanyl epidemics.

"Your work is truly saving lives," Baldwin, D-Madison, told staff of The Harbor Recovery Center. "It's a powerful example of how a community can come together to make a difference."

"I have heard from many Wisconsinites who lost friends, families, neighbors and loved ones to this epidemic," Baldwin said. "Sadly we are now seeing a sharp rise in accidental poisonings or overdoses caused by synthetic medications and drugs, like fentanyl."

Baldwin said she has a close relationship with the problem, noting her own mother struggled with an addiction to prescription opioids for much of her life.

Baldwin pledged to try to expand funding for overdose-countering drugs like Narcan, and making them more readily available, just like fire extinguishers and defibrillators are in schools and office buildings.

In a question-and-answer period, Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd asked what effect Wisconsin Republicans' decision in the last decade not to expand Medicaid funding to those above the poverty line had in battling addiction and mental health issues.

Baldwin said Wisconsin left about $1.6 billion on the table by not accepting the federal funding. She also noted that nearly 90,000 people are not on Badger Care and could be if the eligibility was expanded.