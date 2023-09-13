The annual fall parade that caps off the tourism season in Wisconsin Dells will be led by former teacher and community volunteer Mary Golz and former police officer and school transportation director Fred Steinhorst.

Wo-Zha-Wa Days are taking place Friday through Sunday. "Wo-Zha-Wa" means "fun time" in the Ho-Chunk language.

Golz, a former Wisconsin Dells Middle School home economics teacher, and Steinhorst, a former officer with the Lake Delton Police Department, were selected as Sunday's parade marshals by the city's Wo-Zha-Wa Committee. The two will appear at the front of the parade, which annually features school bands and other community organizations.

Golz, 90, has volunteered as a reader for children at the Head Start program between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo, folding clothes for newborns at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, as a Dells election observer, and at the Kilbourn Public Library. Golz's daughter, Cathy Borck, is the director at the library.

"I am honored," Golz said. "Embraced by family and the small town of Wisconsin Dells."

Mayor Ed Wojnicz contacted Borck to notify her mother of the nomination, which came as a "pleasant surprise" to Borck and Golz. Along with leading the Wo-Zha-Wa Days parade on Sunday, Golz will help her daughter run a book sale at the library over the weekend.

"I think it's really cool," Golz's other daughter, Teresa Pederson, said of her mother's parade marshal nomination. "I've been thinking about it. For everything she has done here, she should be honored."

After growing up in Grand Marsh, Golz and her husband, the late Vearn Golz, raised Borck, Pederson, their sister, Susan, and brother Wayne in Wisconsin Dells at her home on Bowman Road, which she and Vearn constructed in 1957, two years after getting married. Vearn Golz, a former Columbia County sheriff, died at 90 on Dec. 20, 2018.

Mary Golz stayed at home to raise the four children when they were young, but went back to teaching when they were all school age. She substituted at Wisconsin Dells High School before going back to full time at the middle school. She also taught night classes for adults.

Golz also worked at Wenk's, a former Wisconsin Dells bowling alley, to pay for college prior to her teaching career. She met Vearn, a construction truck driver at the time, in 1953 while waitressing at Wenk's, which is currently the site of Wisconsin Dells Realty, Borck said.

"She taught us all to be very active in the community," Borck said. "We've always loved living in this community, so it was a perfect choice."

Pederson currently lives in La Crosse.

Steinhorst, 63, also served as the School District of Wisconsin Dells transportation director from 2014 to 2023. He was in law enforcement from 1980 to 2010 and celebrated his 40th anniversary with his wife, Bobbi, on Saturday. Fred and Bobbi have three daughters -- Sammy, Brooke and Becky -- and one son, Jimmy, and nine grandchildren with another on the way.

"It's very humbling, and I was surprised when I got it," Steinhorst said of his nomination. "Very exciting news. It's awesome and it will be fun."

During his time as school transportation director, Steinhorst drove morning and night shifts to help the district with a bus driver shortage. He also was responsible for coordinating trips, routes and their passengers, and answering transportation questions from teachers, coaches and parents.

"You're busy all day long," Steinhorst said. "Five days a week, sometimes six days a week."

He currently works as a shuttle driver for Wilderness Resort. Along with his work in transportation and law enforcement, Steinhorst has volunteered as a landscaper in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton and worked security at Crystal Grand Music Theatre.

"If I see somebody struggling with their lawn or something like that, I drive by with my lawn mower and say, 'Hey, I'll take care of that for you,'" Steinhorst said. "I like helping people."

Steinhorst began working as a school bus driver in 1992 while he was a full-time police officer. He "really enjoyed" his career with the Lake Delton Police Department and credited a late former captain for mentorship in law enforcement. Prior to law enforcement, Steinhorst worked in food at a Baraboo apple orchard and for food distributor Sysco. He was raised in Baraboo.

The Steinhorst family is deeply rooted in Wisconsin law enforcement. Fred's uncle, Butch Steinhorst, served as Sauk County sheriff from 1989 to 1999 before his death in 2012. Butch's son, Bill, and grandson, Scott, also have worked in law enforcement, with the latter now a lieutenant with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office. Fred's brother, Mike, served as chief of police in Jefferson from 2000 to 2005.