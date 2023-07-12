An annual silent auction fundraiser is set to kick off again at the Wonewoc Public Library.

The Wonewoc Library Annual Silent Basket Auction will run from July 17-28. Baskets of various goods from different area businesses will be on display at the library and open for bids through 5:30 p.m. on the 28th. During the following week — July 31 through Aug. 4 — the highest bidders will receive notifications and can pick up their baskets.

All proceeds from the silent auction go to the Friends of the Wonewoc Library, which sponsors the event. Donations for the baskets in the event ended on July 12.

“It’s super popular,” said Kim Dearth, the library’s director. “Local businesses, local patrons, and people who live in the area will donate themed baskets.”

Dearth added that the baskets are left on display throughout the library during the July 17-28 period. She said that each basket has a “best guess” on what all of the items in it are worth to give people a better idea on what they should bid for them.

“We’ve had everything from s’mores kits and margarita baskets and pet-themed baskets and birdhouses,” said Dearth regarding the fundraiser over the years. “It runs the gamut. It’s only limited by everyone’s imagination. We always get some really neat, unique things.”

Friends of the Wonewoc Library supports operations at the Wonewoc Public Library and raises money for upgrades. One of its most recent sponsored projects is the addition of a new seating area and concrete pad in the front lawn.

“That kind of adds more permanent seating for when we have our concerts in the summer or if people just want to sit out there and look at the library, look at the mural next door to the library, use our free Wi-Fi,” said Dearth, adding that the group also helps bring in local music acts for the weekly concerts.

The library also underwent a significant expansion in 2013 via funds raised by the Friends. Dearth said that there are always projects and programs available for the library that the Friends sponsors.