The Wo-Zha-Wa Days festival, which unofficially caps off the tourism season in Wisconsin Dells, is this upcoming weekend from Sept. 15-17.

Nine different events will comprise the festival over three days, according to the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau. An antiques and collectibles market will be available during all three days and an arts and crafts fair. Maxwell Street Days, which features sidewalk sales of numerous goods, will also be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, as well as carnival rides and concessions at Elm Street Plaza.

Live music at Elm Street Plaza will be available during the evening on Friday and Saturday. Tractor pedal pulls will be on Friday during late afternoon and on Sunday during the morning. A 5K and 10K run/walk will be on Saturday afternoon.

Wo-Zha-Wa Days will be capped off by the Sunday afternoon parade, in which former teacher and community volunteer Mary Golz and former police officer and school transportation director Fred Steinhorst will be the marshals. After the parade, a drill team will perform at Elm Street Plaza.