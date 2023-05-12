A middle-school student waiting to board a school bus in a rural area east of Reedsburg was struck and killed Friday by a pickup truck that failed to slow down in time, authorities said.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said the student at Webb Middle School in Reedsburg was fatally injured about 7:20 a.m. along Highway 23-33 near Northwoods Drive in the town of Excelsior.

The Sheriff's Office said a Reedsburg school bus had stopped to pick up the student on the highway's north side when the pickup's driver failed to slow down in time, sideswiped the bus and hit the student before driving into a ditch.

First responders from various area agencies, along with a UW MedFlight crew, attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene. No one on the school bus was hurt, while the pickup's driver suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Authorities did not immediately release the student or pickup driver's names, and were notifying the student's family.

Reedsburg School District superintendent Roger Rindo informed parents at the school, describing the student's death as "a truly devastating time for our entire community," WISC-TV reported.

Students on the bus were taken to Webb Middle School to reunite with family members. A staff member at the school said counseling was available on Friday and will be again Saturday for students.

School district officials said they've been communicating with families and will release information on student support programs shortly.

Highway 23-33 in the area near where the crash occurred was closed for more than four hours.

