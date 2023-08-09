Wisconsin's most prominent tourist destination is on track to lose most of its ash trees to the same pest that has devastated trees throughout the state.

Emerald ash borer infestations have hit Wisconsin Dells since the 2000s, and the city will lose nearly all of its ash trees in the next few years, said Debbie Kinder, a former city council member who serves on the city's Tree City Advisory Committee. Ash trees represent roughly 8 percent of all trees in the city, according to Kinder.

Dead ash trees are dangerous to cut because of the unpredictable manner in which the wood can split, Kinder said. All Dells ash trees will likely be cut unless homeowners ask to keep trees on their property, said Kinder and city public works director Chris Tollaksen.

Trees that will be cut will likely include those in front of the city's municipal building, which Kinder says will dramatically increase the facility's cooling costs during the summer. The trees cooling effect also helps preserve pavement and they absorb storm water runoff, she said.

Wisconsin Dells became a Tree City in 2007, Kinder said, adding that removal of trees from city right-of-ways were the financial responsibility of homeowners until shortly after that.

The Tree City USA program, according to the Arbor Day website, helps communities maintain and grow tree cover. Other benefits of being a Tree City include cooler temperatures because of the shade from trees and higher property values, along with environmental benefits.

Wisconsin Dells's status as a Tree City allows grant applications for tree-related projects from the state's Department of Natural Resources, Kinder said. The city's Tree City Advisory Committee consists of Kinder, Ald. Terry Marshall, Tollaksen and his mother, Shirley, and Becky Gussel, who owns Sherwood Forest Camping and RV Park on the northwest side of the city.

"We made a recommendation that we have a plan for dealing with emerald ash borer," said Kinder. "The plan, initially, was to just start cutting the ash trees down."

Shirley Tollaksen recommended spring treatment of ash trees in 2014, which would be done every three years, Kinder then. The first treatment was in 2015 and the second was 2018. It became more frequent afterward, with spring treatments in 2020 and 2022.

"The treatment mainly gave us time to remove Ash trees," said Chris Tollaksen. "We started by focusing on trees that were dying and then on large trees that would be the largest hazard."

Wisconsin Dells received a grant from the DNR in 2012 to identify ash trees throughout the city. The 2015 treatment addressed 94 of the city's 217 ash trees, according to Kinder. Many of the other ash trees at the time were dying or already dead and the majority of the dead ones have since been cut down.

"The problem was that the inventory wasn't maintained," said Kinder, who added that another DNR grant allowed for a second inventory of ash trees in 2021. "We would like to keep treating them, but you have to do it forever."

"At this point we feel we have a good handle on the situation, and we should not be overwhelmed with dying trees," Tollaksen said.

He also said that a tree consultant informed the city that the EAB problem in the Dells has subsided in recent years.