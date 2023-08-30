A fire destroyed a hay barn at a Wisconsin Dells stable Friday, but the owner plans to rebuild the structure.

The Wisconsin Dells Dispatch Center received a call just before 5:30 p.m. for a structure fire on Trout Road near its intersection with Highway 13 in the city, according to a joint release from the Wisconsin Dells Police and Kilbourn Fire departments. A hay storage barn over a century old, located at Beaver Springs Riding Stables, was reported to be engulfed in flames.

No people or animals were reported to be inside the barn at the time of the blaze.

"One of the employees was near there and saw some smoke coming from the barn," Beaver Springs owner Brent Tollaksen said. "A manager and him both ran back over about 5 o'clock-ish and called me saying there was smoke coming from the barn. Nobody saw any flames, but then, all of a sudden, it didn't take long to be fully engulfed. Feels bad to lose such an old structure like that."

Over the next year, Tollaksen plans to replace the wooden barn with a red metal barn to be used for the same purpose. The hay that did not burn will not be used to feed the horses the stable uses for horseback rides because of its exposure to the smoke.

"We're going to rebuild and make something that looks as close as possible to at least replicating the size and shape," Tollaksen said. "Get a structure rebuilt and move on."

The totaled barn contained roughly 1,500 bales of hay, Tollaksen said. Beaver Springs began using that extra hay roughly two weeks prior to the fire. The hay that did not burn will be used as mulch or disposed, the owner said.

One of the neighboring buildings, the Dells Fish and Wildlife Museum, was damaged by the fire.

Overhaul operations were performed after responding fire departments extinguished the blaze, and road closures on the two roads and Clara Avenue lasted for hours.

The cause of the fire was not known, according to the release. Three other area fire departments and the Lake Delton Police Department provided assistance, along with the Wisconsin Dells Department of Public Works and Springbrook Construction.

Tollaksen expressed gratitude for community support following the blaze.