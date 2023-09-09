It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI
