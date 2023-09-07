Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI
