Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
