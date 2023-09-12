Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Win…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees t…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The forec…