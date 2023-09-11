Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Win…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees t…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…