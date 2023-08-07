Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly clo…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We will see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High U…