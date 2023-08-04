Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.