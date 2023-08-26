The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Madison, WI
false
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2023 Juneau County Fair was the 157th installment of the county's main event to wrap up the summer.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings …
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …