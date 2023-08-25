The Madison area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.