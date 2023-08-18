Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.