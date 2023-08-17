Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Madison, WI
