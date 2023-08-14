Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Madison, WI
