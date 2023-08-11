The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
